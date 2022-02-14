West Bengal: TMC's Anubrata Mandal once again summoned over cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: CBI sends another notice to TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal over cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources the lawyer of Mandal had visited the CBI office at Nizam Palace and had asked for more time citing ‘ill health’ of the TMC leader.

“The lawyer of Mandal requested for more weeks time as according to him Mandal is not well. But the CBI officials didn’t want to give more time to the TMC leader for which he is asked to be present before the CBI officials at Nizam Palace on February 25,” said the CBI sources.

CBI on February 9 had sent notice to TMC Birbhum district president Mandal and had asked him to be present before the CBI officials on February 14.

It can be recalled that last month the CBI had sent notice to Mandal over his alleged involvement in post poll violence and also that CBI had evidence against Mandal being instrumental in killing BJP cadre Gaurav Sarkar in Birbhum’s Illambazar.

However, following an appeal to Calcutta High Court, the court had instructed that CBI cannot take any ‘harsh action’ against Mandal without informing the court.

Apart from Mandal, actor-turned-politician and TMC MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari) is also summoned by CBI over cattle smuggling case and has asked h9m to be present at Nizam Palace on February 15.

The CBI sources claimed that those who are quizzed in regards to this scam had taken Dev’s name and his connection with Bengal based cattle trader Enamul Haque who is also involved in this scam.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:58 PM IST