West Bengal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams BSF for allegedly killing a Rajbangsi boy

Cooch Behar: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly killing a Rajbangsi boy Premkumar Burman.

Addressing a rally at Cooch Behar Banerjee said that he will go to every extent to seek clarification on this incident from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and his deputy Nisith Prmanick.

“I want to challenge PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and his Deputy, Nisith Pramanik to tell me and the public what Prem Kumar’s fault was? Why did the BSF jawans shoot him dead? Was it because he was a Rajbangshi? What was Prem Kumar’s crime? I also ask this question to the Border Security Force. Today, we give a 48-hour ultimatum to the BSF, to the Prime Minister, to the Home Minister to clear their stand on this issue and apologize in public,” said Banerjee while showing the post mortem report of Premkumar which said that he had 108 bullet injuries.

It may be noted that Premkumar was shot near the border area on the morning of December 24 last year.

Calling the family members of the deceased person, Banerjee assured of all help.

“Did the BSF find anything unscrupulous? The BSF officials didn’t even go and meet the deceased family. Those who are thinking of dividing Bengal Let me tell these leaders in clear words, Bengal will never be divided. There is no North Bengal, no Gour Banga, no Uttar or Dakshin Bangla, there is one Bengal, and the name is West Bengal,” further added Banerjee.