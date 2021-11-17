West Bengal: TMC turncoat Prabir Ghoshal ‘miffed’ with saffron camp

Kolkata: In yet another blow for the saffron camp, another turncoat leader Prabir Ghoshal says that there is no scope of work in BJP and alleged that money laundering happens within the saffron camp.

“BJP doesn’t work without money. A person with clear intention of serving people cannot stay in BJP,” said Prabir. Asked about his chances of rejoining the TMC, to which the former TMC MLA said that he has not decided anything on it.

Notably, on January 30 ahead of the Assembly polls, Prabir was one the people who flew to the national capital in a special flight sent by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to join the party.

Claiming that he has been on family terms with TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prabir claimed that when his mother expired even the West Bengal Chief Minister spoke to him but no leaders from saffron camp kept in touch with him.

Incidentally, a close friend of Prabir, former West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee who also flew with Prabir to defect to BJP had rejoined TMC and was given charge of Tripura.

Slamming the turncoats, West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that such leaders have ‘no ideology and are power hungry’.

“Such leaders had joined BJP thinking of being in power but when they couldn’t win the poll, they defected back to TMC. These people have no ideology,” claimed Majumdar.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Prabir Ghoshal is there in BJP but is ‘revealing the actual face of the saffron camp’.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:44 PM IST