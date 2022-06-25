West Bengal: TMC to demonstrate demanding arrest of Suvendu Adhikari after Saradha scam accused names him as beneficiary | ANI Photo

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress released a video in which Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipta Sen claimed that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked him for money, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said that on Monday (June 27) the ruling party will hit the streets demanding immediate arrest of Adhikari as he is accused in both Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case.

“There are still some officers in the central agencies who want to work diligently but can't as the central agencies are now being mostly used after being politically motivated,” claimed Ghosh.

Ghosh also said that the youth wing of TMC under the leadership of MLA Babul Supriyo and youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh will demonstrate in front of the CBI office at the CGO complex demanding arrest of Adhikari.

“Apart from protest at CGO complex, rally and meeting with the same demand will be done in Haldia and Contai, and a eight-member delegation on Tuesday (June 28) under state education minister Bratya Basu will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urging action against Adhikari for being involved in the corrupt activities,” added the TMC spokesperson.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday, while releasing the video, Ghosh also slammed the Governor and claimed that he is ‘guarding’ Adhikari.

“Probe should be made also against the Governor that on what grounds is he saving the thief, fraud, blackmailer Adhikari. Governor should answer why Adhikari is roaming free?” questioned Ghosh.

It can be noted that in the video Sen was also heard claiming that Suvendu Adhikari had blackmailed him and taken money from him in order to save the Saradha accused from SEBI notice.

However, the Leader of Opposition claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after losing against him in the 2021 Assembly election in Nandigram seat is trying to ‘malign’ him.

“Mamata Banerjee cannot digest her defeat against me in Nandigram and now she is asking her party members to malign me,” said Adhikari.