'Dhruv Rathee Is Muslim, His Real Name Is Badru & Wife Is Pakistani': YouTuber Refutes Fake Posts Circulating On Social Media | X | YouTuber

Mumbai: Famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Monday shared a post on his official X account and claimed that various fake news is being spread about him and his wife on social media. Dhruv Rathee said that it is being falsely claimed in the fake post that he is a Muslim and his wife is a Pakistani. Dhruv Rathee took to his official social media account and refuted such claims.

Dhruv Rathee who is famous for making videos against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been on the target of the people who spread fake news. However, this time his wife has also been tageted by these fake news mongers. Dhruv Rathee also made a YouTube video against these fake claims and clarified about himself.

'Breaking Truth About Dhruv Rathee'

Dhruv Rathee said that there is a WhatsApp message which is being spread on a large scale and it is being said in the message, "Breaking truth about Dhruv Rathee who runs the anti-Modi, anti-BJP, anti-RSS, anti-Sanathan canard (there is no Maheshwari) cloaking as Hindu. His real name is Badru Rashid, full name being Badruddin Rashid Lahori. He was born in Lahore, Pakistan."

WATCH: Dhruv Rathee Speaks About The Fake Post In His Latest Video. Watch At 24.41 Mins.

'Wife Julie Is Pakistani'

The post further reads, "His wife Julie (Christian sounding name) is also a Pakistani and her real name is Zulaikha (Pakistani Muslim name). They live near notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Alishan bungalow in Karachi where Y+ and Z+ security of ISI and the Pakistani Army is provided to them."

'Father-In-Law Is A Pakistani'

Another post claims Dhruv Rathee's father-in-law is Pakistani and it further claims, "Congress+Dhruv Rathee+Pakistan+Left Ecosystem Sab mile hue hai (They all are together)." Dhruve Rathee has refuted such claims and said, "They have no answer to the videos I made so they’re spreading these fake claims." He further said, "And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife’s family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees."