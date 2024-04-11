'My YouTube Channel Could Be Banned Soon', Anticipates YouTuber Dhruv Rathee In Interview To Journalist Karan Thapar

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's interview to journalist Karan Thapar | YouTube/The Wire

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, whose recent videos on 'Is India becoming A Dictatorship?' went massively viral and was watched by millions (24 million and 26 million respectively), in his latest interview to journalist Karan Thapar said that Youtube channel might get banned. Rathee anticipated a ban on his YouTube account for speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his "YouTube channel could be banned tomorrow."

"Modi is around 70-80% towards becoming a dictator," added Rathee in the video. "The day is not far when they will block my YouTube channel as well, they will silence my voice. So, I am already issuing a warning of what is happening in the country. Do not wait for that day when even my channel will be shut as it will be too late then," he warned.

In the hour-long video, Rathee spoke on a number of issues and answered several questions.

"Vote To Save The Country"

When asked about his message in the videos, Dhruv Rathee said that his message to the masses was "vote to save the country" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Rathee also said that he will oppose any party in the future if they start working like the BJP.

"ED's Actions Shows Modi's Insecurity And Cowardice"

Dhruv Rathee in the hard hitting video also said that ED's actions against Opposition leaders shows "Modi's insecurity and cowardice."

"Govt Has Never Tried To Reach Out To Me"

When asked if the government ever tried to reach out to him to influence him, he said that though the government never reached out to him, he said that a "Godi seth" (businessman) tried to rope him in to speak positively about him and his business. He said that he declined the offer.

"One Nation One Election A Stupid Idea"

Rathee said that the BJP government wanted to bring in 'One Nation, One Election' and termed it as a "stupid idea". He said that it was an attempt to push privatisation and force the common people towards it.

"A Patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government," Dhruv Rathee had captioned the video posted on X on April 2 from India Gate.

Dhruv Rathee on getting offers to act in music videos

In a lighter moment from the interview when the host Karan Thapar asked Rathee if he wanted to be an actor in the future and that he had good looks, the YouTuber said that he was not cut out for acting and that he had also received an offer or two to feature in some music videos but that he wasn't interested in it.