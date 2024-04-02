'Dara Hua Dictator?': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's Dictatorship Part II Video Targeting Modi Government Goes Viral

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has made a part two of his popular 'Is India becoming a DICTATORSHIP?' following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Similar to the part one, the part two of the video has also gone viral and registered over five million views after it went live.

In his latest video, Rathee spoke about Kejriwal's arrest and alleged that the move was to silence the Opposition leaders in the country.

In his second video, Rathee talks about how the government froze Congress's bank account and how the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal allegedly without any money trail or conviction. Netizens have been praising Rathee for his bold content.

Rathee in his video appealed people to raise their voice against the injustice, vote and convince others to vote.

Dhruv Rathee has shared a video on his social media, and people started reacting to it. Some people said he was spreading false information about the central government when the 2024 Loksabha elections were approaching.

On social media X platform, Harsh Tiwari wrote, "Who is Dhruv Rathee, whom RW considers its the biggest enemy? With that, he said all his videos are fact-filled and focus on serious topics."

"Dhruv currently lives in Berlin and makes videos for YouTube from there. He further added Dhruv Rathee's video on Dictatorship in India is trending now. As many people are praising it, many people are trolling him. What Dhruv Rathi is doing is challenging, but his courage should be respected."

Dhruv Rathee was born in a Jat family in Rohtak, Haryana, he received his primary education in Haryana and higher education in Berlin.



Now Dhruv is a famous YouTuber who has more than 20M total subscribers on YouTube

However, another user Mona Shandilya mocked at Rathee for calling Kejriwal a threat. She said, "Oho! Narendra Modi got scared of the zero seats won by Arvind Kejriwal in two consecutive Lok Sabha elections."

Narendra Modi got scared of the zero seats won by Arvind Kejriwal in two consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Another user Darshan Pathak made fun of Rathee saying, "every video he makes is the most important video he has ever made." Pathak also listed some of the other videos Rathee had shared as 'important video'.

Every video he makes is the "most important video he has ever made". Here are some other "most important" videos.

Who do you support ??

Ankit Kumar Avasthi, another YouTuber opposed Dhruv Rathee and made a video on What is Dictatorship.

Dhruv Rathee is an Indian YouTuber, social media activist, and vlogger. He is known for his take on political, social, and many other issues. In 2023, he was included in TIME Magazine's list of Next Generation Leaders and as of March, he has about 21.56 million subscribers across all channels.