 'Personal Attacks On Me Are A Diversion': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After His 'Dictatorship In India' Video Crosses 10 Million Views
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Personal Attacks On Me Are A Diversion': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After His 'Dictatorship In India' Video Crosses 10 Million Views

'Personal Attacks On Me Are A Diversion': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After His 'Dictatorship In India' Video Crosses 10 Million Views

In this video, Dhruv Rathee has posed several questions to the government. He has compared the Indian government with that of North Korea.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Dhruv Rathee |

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, whose recent video on Indian democracy had gone viral, took to social media site X on Monday and said that 'personal attacks' on him were 'diversion'. He also requested all BJP supporters to watch the full video with 'open mind'.

"10 Million views on the video! My only request to all BJP supporters- please watch the full video once with an open mind. The personal attacks on me are a diversion. The real issue is something very serious if you truly care about the nation. Wake up! Jai Hind," Rathee wrote on his X handle.

Read Also
Who Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee? Indian Creator's Net Worth Is Rs 27 crore, Takes Home Rs 48 Lakh Every...
article-image

What did Rathee say in his video?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee always remains in the news because of his videos. Recently, another controversial video of his has become a topic of discussion. In this video, Dhruv Rathee has posed several questions to the government. He has compared the Indian government with that of North Korea. In one segment of this video, Dhruv Rathee has questioned whether democracy has come to an end in India. He has also scrutinised the functioning of the country's investigating agencies, the ED and CBI. Dhruv Rathee has also raised numerous questions on the Election Commission in this video. Rathee has been addressing the issues of opposition leaders in many of his videos.

Mixed reactions to Rathee's video

Following this latest video, many individuals believe that Dhruv Rathee has damaged India's reputation on the international stage. Some are calling for the government to remove this video, while others are showing support for Dhruv Rathee.

Several opposition leaders have also shared this video on their social media platforms. Some individuals have also referenced the Congress era while discussing this matter. Nevertheless, there are also supporters of Dhruv Rathee's video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandrashekar Azad's 92nd Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Famous Slogans By Revolutionary Leader That...

Chandrashekar Azad's 92nd Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Famous Slogans By Revolutionary Leader That...

Ghaziabad: For Insta Reel, Man Picks Up Dog By Its Leg, Spins It Around Wildly, Disturbing Video...

Ghaziabad: For Insta Reel, Man Picks Up Dog By Its Leg, Spins It Around Wildly, Disturbing Video...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 26, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 26, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

VIDEO: Blood-Thirsty Tiger, Who Attacked Over 10 People, Shot Dead By Forest Officials In...

VIDEO: Blood-Thirsty Tiger, Who Attacked Over 10 People, Shot Dead By Forest Officials In...

Vinayak Damodar's Savarkar 58th Death Anniversary: Remembering Hindutva Idealogue's Contribution To...

Vinayak Damodar's Savarkar 58th Death Anniversary: Remembering Hindutva Idealogue's Contribution To...