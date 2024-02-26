'Personal Attacks On Me Are A Diversion': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee After His 'Dictatorship In India' Video Crosses 10 Million Views

Dhruv Rathee |

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, whose recent video on Indian democracy had gone viral, took to social media site X on Monday and said that 'personal attacks' on him were 'diversion'. He also requested all BJP supporters to watch the full video with 'open mind'.

"10 Million views on the video! My only request to all BJP supporters- please watch the full video once with an open mind. The personal attacks on me are a diversion. The real issue is something very serious if you truly care about the nation. Wake up! Jai Hind," Rathee wrote on his X handle.

What did Rathee say in his video?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee always remains in the news because of his videos. Recently, another controversial video of his has become a topic of discussion. In this video, Dhruv Rathee has posed several questions to the government. He has compared the Indian government with that of North Korea. In one segment of this video, Dhruv Rathee has questioned whether democracy has come to an end in India. He has also scrutinised the functioning of the country's investigating agencies, the ED and CBI. Dhruv Rathee has also raised numerous questions on the Election Commission in this video. Rathee has been addressing the issues of opposition leaders in many of his videos.

Mixed reactions to Rathee's video

Following this latest video, many individuals believe that Dhruv Rathee has damaged India's reputation on the international stage. Some are calling for the government to remove this video, while others are showing support for Dhruv Rathee.

Several opposition leaders have also shared this video on their social media platforms. Some individuals have also referenced the Congress era while discussing this matter. Nevertheless, there are also supporters of Dhruv Rathee's video.