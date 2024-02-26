Who Is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee? Indian Creator Whose Recent 'Dictatorship In India' Video Is Going Viral

Launched in 2005 YouTube is the world's largest video-sharing platform, transforming the way we consume content. With millions of videos uploaded daily, it offers a variety of content ranging from educational, tutorials to entertainment, music, vlogs, and beyond which impacts people. In impacting people with their content is one such YouTuber is Dhruv Rathee, who has a Learning, Awareness and Education purpose channel on YouTube.

In his YouTube bio Dhruv Rathee calls himself a YouTube educator, whose expertise lies in doing simplified and objective explainers of complex topics. All you need to know about this YouTuber.

In a recent, one such topic was uploaded by Dhruv Rathee. The video titled 'Is India becoming a Dictatorship?,' where he compared India to North Korea. In the video Dhruv Rathee also raised questions on the way the Election Commission works. He also questioned the current democratic situation of India.

The now viral video has garnered over 10 million views within 3 days of its upload. This video was received a mixed reaction from the Indian audience where journalists to political leaders shared this informative video, on various social media platforms. This video comes at a time when Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds in India.

But who is this Indian YouTuber, residing in Germany with massive 15 milllion fanbase on YouTube posting videos on social and political issues of India.

Who Is Dhruv Rathee?

Dhruv Rathee, a 29 year old is a Indian YouTuber, vlogger, and social media activist, who gained fame for his informative videos addressing social, political, and environmental issues. With a massive following of over 17 million subscribers and followers across multiple platforms, he has become a known voice in the digital space.

His content ranges from topics, including the 2016 Uri attack, the Indian Line of Control strike, the demonetisation of 2016, the Gurmehar Kaur controversy 2022, Morbi bridge collapse, 2019 Pulwama attack, and 2023 Manipur violence. His Dhruv Rathee channel gained traction for his analytical and fact-based approach to these topics.

Born in Haryana's Rohtak, Rathee did his schooling in Delhi Public School, RK Puram. Completing his high school studies, Rathee pursued his bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany he also completed his masters degree for renewable energy in the same institute. Married to a German citizen Juli Lbr, Rathee resides in Berlin, Germany.

Beginning Of YouTube Career

Dhruv Rathee started his YouTube career in 2013 initially uploading his travel videos but soon after he changed the perspective of his channel by covering more political and social issues.

According to The Print, Rathee was one of the first Indian users to use YouTube as a political platform.

As of October 27, 2023, he has about 17.1 million subscribers across all channels and 3.2 billion total video views. Additionally, Rathee also writes opinion columns for ThePrint and hosts the podcast Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee.

In 2023, Dhruv Rathee received YouTube's diamond play button joining the list of famous YouTubers like T- series, Pewdie pie and Mr. Beast.

Interestingly, in 2023, he was also included in TIMES Magazine's list of Next generation Leaders for his contribution of “fact-checking” work and presenting “educational content” on various topics through his youtube channel

TIME Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders 2023



I’m honored to be included in this prestigious list and proud to represent India internationally.



Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aIT7J7z7EK — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 6, 2023

Net Worth & Assets

Dhruv Rathee is one of the highest paid YouTuber in India. According to a report in Jagran, Dhruv Rathee’s net worth in rupees is 27 crores and that his monthly income is around 48 lakhs. Although, there might be assets of Dhruv Rathee but the information is not public.

Legal Trouble

Dhruv Rathee was involved in a legal battle with Dabur over his video where he crticises the 'Real' packaged drinks. The video is now being removed from his channel.

Dhruv Rathee's video 'BJP IT Cell Part 2' was also involved in a defamation case which was filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the BJP IT- Cell.

In all, Dhruv Rathee is popular because he makes informative and engaging videos on a complex topics. Rathee's videos are well-researched and he presents his arguments in a clear and accurate manner.