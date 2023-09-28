Video: YouTuber Couple Accuses Dhruv Rathee Of Sending Goons To Attack Them In Europe, Shares Evidence With Police

A couple named Anurag Goswami and Karolina Goswami, who run the YouTube channel 'India in details', accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of sending goons to attack them for allegedly fact-checking his video.

In a video released on their YouTube channel, the couple said they faced an attack in Berlin as well as in Paris from "radicalised supporters" of Dhruv Rathee.

"Dhruv Rathee's radicalised supporters have targeted us in Europe. We have faced two attacks- one in France and the other one in Germany. I hope and expect that the government of India will do something to protect us from this we have already visited two police stations in Europe," Anurag said.

His wife Karolina, a polish woman by origin, who had made the video on Dhruv Rathee, added, "After lot of discussion and careful thinking, we have decided to make this public. Yes, I want the YouTube community to see the terror that we face and how it happened."

Anurag Goswami then went on to narrate their ordeal in the entire video on how they were targeted by "radicalised supporters" of Dhruv Rathee and raised slogans in support of the YouTuber when confronted.

The video also comprises of pictures of their attacked car with windows broken and glass scattered all over the place.

Goswami also informed that they have registered a complaint with the police twice after the two attacks in different European cities.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Karolina had accused Dhruv Rathee supporters of online harassment and abuse after she allegedly exposed him over his video on world happiness index.

Dhruv Rathee had created a video on the 'World Happiness Index 2021', and citing the Index, he had said that people in Pakistan are happier than those in India. In her video in response to the one by Rathee, Karolina Goswami claimed to question Dhruv Rathee's adopted formulas and methods in his videos and 'fact-checked' them.

The couple's channel 'India in Details' has over 10 lakh subscribers, with their videos mostly catering to the Indian audience. They have made several videos on Dhruv Rathee in the past, accusing him of lying in his videos and being a 'fake intellectual'.

