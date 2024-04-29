Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil Under Fire For Alleged Violation of Model Code of Conduct During His Rally in Diyodar |

Mumbai: Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive term from the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, finds himself embroiled in controversy following a complaint lodged against him with the Election Commission. The complaint accuses Paatil of violating the model code of conduct by allegedly spreading religious hatred and instigating the minority community during one of his public rallies in Diyodar, Gujarat.

Former Congress councilor from Surat, Aslam Cyclewala, has filed the complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner, urging legal action against Paatil for his remarks. Cyclewala alleges that Paatil's speech at the rally in Diyodar involved invoking religious sentiments and misrepresenting the Congress party's manifesto.

According to Cyclewala, Paatil falsely claimed during his speech that the Congress manifesto promises property redistribution to Muslims, appealing for votes on religious grounds. However, there is no mention of such a provision in the Congress manifesto. Additionally, Paatil purportedly described Muslims as infiltrators, further stoking tensions.

Cyclewala contends that Paatil's statements are not only baseless but also dangerous, constituting a direct attack on the Muslim community. He asserts that such inflammatory rhetoric has the potential to disturb the sentiments of millions of law-abiding Indian citizens, particularly those belonging to the Muslim community.

Demanding immediate action, Cyclewala has called for the registration of an FIR against Paatil under sections 153A, 295A, and 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860. Furthermore, he has urged the authorities to file a defamation case against Paatil under section 499 of the IPC, alleging malicious intent to defame a national political party on false grounds.

The allegations against Paatil come at a crucial juncture in the electoral process, raising concerns about the ethical conduct of political leaders and the need to uphold the principles of fair campaigning. As the Election Commission deliberates on the complaint, the incident underscores the importance of maintaining civility and respect in political discourse, particularly in diverse and pluralistic societies like India.

Paatil's response to the allegations remains awaited, as the controversy surrounding his remarks continues to reverberate in the political landscape of Gujarat.