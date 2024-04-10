Gujarat: 20,000 Women From Limbayat To Rally In Support Of State BJP Chief CR Paatil

Gujarat: 20,000 Women From Limbayat To Rally In Support Of Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil |

Gujarat: In a grand display of solidarity and support, around 20,000 women clad in saffron saris from the Limbayat assembly constituency in Surat are gearing up to join the rally of Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil during the filing of his nomination papers for the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency on April 18. Paatil aims to showcase his strength in his own LS constituency, with a bold target of securing victory with a lead of 5 lakh votes on all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Limbayat BJP MLA Sangeeta Patil expressed the enthusiasm of the women in her constituency, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to bless Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil as he files his nomination papers for the Navsari LS seat. The women participants will be adorned in saffron caps, saris, and khes, symbolizing their unwavering support for Paatil and the BJP.

Women Supporting Paatil For Contesting 4th Time

The upcoming event is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters, further amplifying the show of strength during CR Paatil's nomination filing at Navsari. Paatil, a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, is vying for re-election for the fourth consecutive time.

MLA Sangeeta Patil remarked, “The BJP workers in all the assembly constituencies falling under the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency are brimming with excitement for the filing of nomination papers by CR Paatil. On April 18, the atmosphere will turn saffron, resonating with slogans of ‘Aab Ki Baar, 400 Par’.”

The massive turnout of women in saffron attire will depict the unwavering support and enthusiasm within the BJP ranks for CR Paatil's candidacy. The rally not only symbolizes political fervor but also highlights the significant role of women in shaping electoral outcomes.

CR Paatil's ambitious target of securing a 5 lakh vote lead reflects the confidence and determination within the BJP camp to clinch victory in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency.

“With the saffron wave set to sweep through Navsari on April 18, the event is poised to be a defining moment in Gujarat's political landscape, amplifying the BJP's electoral momentum” said Sangeeta Patil.