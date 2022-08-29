West Bengal: TMC to demand immediate arrest of Bilkis Bano’s rapists, says CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the TMC women wing will demonstrate in Kolkata for 48 hours over the Bilkis Bano issue and will call for the arrest of the rapists.

“No criminal should be spared, or any incident forgotten. What happened to Bilkis Bano? You sent letters to all State governments saying convicts should be released on Independence Day. We didn’t understand that this was their plan in Gujarat. They should be ashamed,” said Mamata slamming the BJP-led central government.

Addressing the foundation day of TMC, the Chief Minister pledged to remove BJP from Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Saving Bengal is our first fight. I promise that we will remove BJP from Delhi in 2024. If you try to intimidate us, we will respond. Rajiv Gandhi had 400 MPs in 1984. Even then, he lost the next elections. Indira Gandhi, a strong political leader, also tasted defeat. BJP has around 300 MPs, Bihar is gone, and more will follow. Ahead of elections, they will sit with zero leaders,” slammed Mamata.

Referring to the recent government change in Maharashtra, Mamata questioned the BJP about their funds to topple the Maharashtra government.

“After Maharashtra, they tried to topple the Jharkhand government, but our police nabbed the three MLAs in Bengal. They confessed that BJP was paying them Rs 10 crore per MLA to topple the Jharkhand government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that to topple his government, Rs 800- crore plan was made. To topple the Bengal government, they have made the CBI-ED plan. We respect CBI-ED officials, who do their job honestly, but we too have corruption cases,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots at the BJP, Mamata also questioned the BJPs honesty.

“If Partha Chatterjee has committed a crime, he will get the punishment accordingly. Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Abhishek Banerjee, and now Mamata Banerjee are these people thieves and only BJP is honest? This is a complete lie. Someone told me that they have filed a case against me saying the assets of Mamata Banerjee and her family members have exponentially increased in the past few years,” added Mamata also mentioning that after the foundation programme CBI and ED will ‘go’ to some TMC leader’s house as they have visited suspended leader Partha Chatterjee’s residence on July 22 after TMC’s July 21 Martyr Day programme.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Ministry of Home Affairs for the coal and cattle smuggling scams in the state.