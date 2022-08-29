BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties using ED and CBI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday broke silence over arrest of Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam saying that the case is sub-judice and media trial is going on.

Speaking at a rally, Banerjee slammed the BJP saying that the saffron party is scaring media, judiciary, political parties by using Pegasus to take away people's freedom, using ED and CBI to loot money from people's houses.

"The case (arrest of Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam) is sub-judice. Nothing proven yet. Media trial is going on. BJP is scaring media, judiciary, political parties, using Pegasus to take away people's freedom, using ED & CBI to loot money from people's houses," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to a report, she also said, "The BJP is branding everybody as thieves. They are campaigning in a way as if all of us in the Trinamool are thieves and only the BJP and its leaders are holy. Had I not been in politics, I would have torn out their tongues."

Apprehending that Firhad Hakim might be arrested as he was recently summoned by the central agencies, the Trinamool supremo said, "If he is arrested, you can rest assured it will be a fake case, just to harass him."

Referring to the recent incident of the alleged rape of a woman at the India-Bangladesh border by BSF jawans, she wondered whether such an incident happened due to the Centre's decision to broaden the paramilitary force's jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in bordering areas.

The chief minister added that there are cases against at least eight central government officials stationed in the state.

"They [Centre] have arrested our people through the CBI. I am keeping note," she added.

Mamata Banerjee also said that the TMC would organise a 48-hour long dharna in Kolkata to press for action against those involved in the Bilkis Bano case, who were released by the Gujarat government earlier.