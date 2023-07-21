West Bengal: TMC Supporters Eagerly Await CM Mamata's Speech On July 21

West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from all districts of the state are seen gathering in different venues of Kolkata on Thursday to attend the party's annual Martyrs Day programme on Friday.

Central Park in Salt Lake, Gitanjali stadium in south Kolkata, Khudiram Anushilan Kendra and other places are filled with 'enthusiastic' TMC supporters who are eagerly waiting for TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's speech on the Martyrs Day which the TMC observes every year.

Senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mullick said, "Whatever instructions our party's Supremo gives we will take that to every district and gear up for the Lok Sabha election."

Incidentally, this is the last Martyrs Day programme of TMC before the Lok Sabha election next year where the fight is between the NDA and INDIA (name given to the opposition alliance).

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee herself visited the programme venue to take stock of the final arrangements. TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee was seen visiting camps where the party supporters are housed.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar taunting TMCs programme said, "Last year after July 21 programme former TMC secretary general and former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested. This year if something similar happens we will wait for it."

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had sent a letter to CBI director a day before TMCs programme over investigation of Saradha ponzi scam in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Tollywood actor, director and intellectual Aparna Sen held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the incidents of violence-hit and deaths during rural polls.

"All the political parties are corrupt. Those which are not corrupt don't get to win. A change was needed from Left Front rule. But is this the change," questioned Aparna Sen.