 West Bengal: TMC Slams Central Government After United World Wrestling Suspends WFI
West Bengal: TMC Slams Central Government After United World Wrestling Suspends WFI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Mahua Moitra slammed BJP over WFI's suspension.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday slammed Central government after United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I am shocked to learn that The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India. It is a matter of grave embarrassment for the whole nation. Central government has let down our wrestlers by being shamefully arrogant and by being cavalier & dismissive towards the plight of our wrestler sisters."

"Centre and BJP have kept on harassing our indomitable sisters with misogyny and crude male chauvinism. India should stand against and punish those who are left with no moral compass and who can not stand up for the dignity of the Nation's fighting daughters. The day of reckoning is not too far," CM Banerjee continued.

Mahua Moitra slams BJP

Taking potshots at the Central government, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that a time when all Indians are celebrating the success of Chandrayan 3, BJP led central government had got India to a "new low".

"BJP MP @b_bhushansharan is a DISGRACE to our nation! The Wrestling Federation of India is facing the consequences of @BJP4India

's culture of sheltering criminals.PM

@narendramodi, how long will you ignore the plight of our wrestlers?" wrote Mahua on X.

