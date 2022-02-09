West Bengal: TMC MP Dipak Adhikari summoned by CBI in cattle smuggling scam case

Kolkata: CBI has summoned TMC MP Dev (Dipak Adhikari) on February 15 over alleged involvement in cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, Dev has been asked to visit CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace on February 15.

“Those who are quizzed in regards to this scam had taken Dev’s name. We are yet to ascertain the connection of the actor-turned-politician with Bengal based cattle trader Enamul Haque who is also involved in this scam,” said the CBI sources.

TMC leader Biswajit Deb alleged that after failing to beat TMC ‘politically’, the BJP is ‘harassing’ TMC leaders through their agencies.

“The BJP knows that even in the 2024 Lok Sabha election they will lose to TMC as in the case of 2021 state Assembly election. Just to take revenge from the TMC the BJP is using their agencies to malign honest TMC leaders. Dev is a clean person and is not involved in any scams,” said the TMC leader.

It can be noted that Adhikari has won twice from Ghatal constituency, which is spread across East and West Midnapore districts.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that after a proper probe the ‘truth’ will come out.

Meanwhile, according to close aides of the actor-turned-politician, Dev is ‘ready’ to meet the CBI officials.

“Dev is ready to face the CBI as he is clean and is not involved with any scams,” said the close aide of Dev.

Slamming both the TMC and the BJP, senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that even ‘honest’ people get scam-tainted after ‘joining’ TMC.

It is pertinent to mention that the central agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating several alleged scams in the state where names of several heavyweight TMC leaders are seen being involved in the scams.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, his wife and several other leader’s names were seen being involved in a coal scam which is being looked after by both the agencies.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:06 PM IST