 West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Lends Financial Assistance To Deprived MGNREGA Workers
It can be recalled that Banerjee had promised from Delhi protest that in 2 months time, if the Centre doesn't clear the dues, the TMC MP would extend financial support to the workers.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee | FPJ

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee provided financial assistance to marginalized MGNREGA workers participating in the Delhi protest and also communicated with them through letters.

Sources from TMC report that in his letters to MGNREGA workers who have not received their payments, the TMC National General Secretary addressed the ongoing protest and the challenges they are confronting. He emphasized that the protest will escalate in the coming days.

Abhishek Banerjee pledged financial support in case the central government fails to assist the workers. It is noteworthy that Banerjee, during the Delhi protest, committed to ensuring assistance for job-card holders if the central government does not settle their dues within two months.

Meanwhile, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, during a meeting with party workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, declared that, in the current week, every TMC MLA would stage a dharna for three days within the Assembly session to protest against the freezing of funds by the BJP-led central government, near BR Ambedkar's statue inside the Assembly.

Mamata also indicated that during the second or third week of December, she, along with all MPs from her party, plans to request time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the same issue.

Suggesting the possibility of a more extensive protest in the national capital, Mamata remarked, "If we do not secure the appointment, then the roads will be our only path."

