West Bengal: TMC takes out protest rallies against Centre's delay in releasing state's MGNREGA dues

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leaders on Sunday had hit the streets protesting the alleged backlog ‘dues’ from the BJP led Central government.

In North Kolkata, TMC state general secretary and party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh led a rally.

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that after losing polls in Bengal BJP’s political vendetta is leading to suffering in the state.

“BJP lost the 2021 Assembly election and all other polls in Bengal. Now their political vendetta against the TMC is either through the central agencies or by not giving the state’s share of the revenue collected from here. According to the central government Bengal tops the list in 100 days work but even then they are not paying for the 100 days work,” said Ghosh.

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo who led the rally in Park Circus area said that due to the policies of the Central government the common people are ‘suffering’.

“Though TMC is protesting, it is the protest of common people as they are suffering due to the policies of the central government. Price rise is a real pinch for the common people. This will have an impact in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” mentioned Babul.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the state government should first submit information about the ‘dues’ to the Central government.

“Central government is giving money to every state but in Bengal there are no accounts and no one knows where the money is being used. The state government should first give clear information about the dues and the central government will definitely pay,” stated Ghosh.

It can be noted that during the recent administrative meetings Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed her party members to protest on June 5 and June 6 against the Central government for not paying the dues to Bengal.

“There should be protests across the state as the central government for the last five months is not paying the dues. Over 97,000 crore Rs is due by the central government. Whenever anyone sees a BJP worker, he/she should ask them about the backlog payments,” Mamata was heard saying.