West Bengal: TMC MLA Tapas Roy Quits Party; Says He Is A 'Free Bird' Now

Kolkata: Weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his house, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapas Roy on Monday resigned from his post and party.

Roy on Monday afternoon visited the state Legislative Assembly and handed over his resignation letter to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

VIDEO | "Several issues, incidents, and reasons are there to leave TMC. You see, sudden incidents, scams and, Sandeshkhali (issue), why are all these things happening in (West) Bengal?" says former TMC leader Tapas Roy as he quits the party. pic.twitter.com/fyHVX6pKxT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

Talking to the media, Roy said that he is a ‘free bird’ now.

“I was fed up with the corruption charges that were levelled against the party and the state government. I am also not happy with the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled. Moreover, several party insiders have said that few party leaders were instrumental in sending ED at my place on January 12,” said Roy.

Roy was TMC MLA from Baranagar Assembly constituency.

Notably, reports of alleged sexual harassment against women and land grab incidents were reported against arrested TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Speaking about his sadness, Roy said that he had ‘expected’ a call from the party Supremo.

“I am really depressed about the fact that even after 52 days of ED raid our party Supremo didn’t call me or my family to console. No one from TMC stood by us at the time of need. Party Supremo could say that ED has targeted Shahjahan in the House but didn’t speak anything about me. Leaders from other parties have shown solidarity. I have understood that TMC is not for me,” further added Roy.

Incidentally, state education minister Bratya Basu and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh earlier this day visited Roy’s house to convince him to stay in the party.

“Kunal Ghosh came to convince me and I heard that party president Subrata Bakshi had sent Ghosh a show cause notice for speaking against the party outside in open. I didn’t get my due despite being loyal for the last 25 years,” mentioned the former TMC MLA.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has ‘welcomed’ the move of Roy.

However, TMC claimed that the party had tried to contact Roy before but due to certain reasons communication didn’t take place.