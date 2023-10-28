West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6 | File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested on the wee hours of Friday by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged ration distribution scam has been given ED custody till November 6 by Bankshall court.

After being arrested, Mallick was taken to ED headquarters and then after health checkup was produced before the court.

According to court sources, Mallick fell sick inside the court room after the court's order. After a while through an air conditioned ambulance Mallick was taken to a private hospital near bypass in Kolkata for his treatment.

A conspiracy hatched by BJP?

"The judge has asked to form a team of doctors from command hospital to treat Mallick. The judge has also allowed home food for Mallick," said the court sources. It is pertinent to mention that earlier this day while Mallick was taken to ED headquarters, talking to the media he mentioned that 'a conspiracy has been hatched against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.''

Taking to X, Adhikari urged the ventral agency to also probe the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I would urge the @dir_ed to probe the role of Mamata Banerjee in the huge WB Ration Distribution Scam:-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn't appoint Jyotipriya Mallick as the Minister in Charge of the Food & Supplies Department; Govt of WB, in 2021 as she wanted to save him from the glare of Central Investigation Agencies, after engaging in mountainous corruption for a decade as the Food & Supplies Minister from 2011 to 2021," read part of his tweet.

'Organized Crime'

Political analyst Biswanathan Chakraborty however called it an 'organized crime'.

On Thursday while the central agency team was raiding eight places including the residence of Mallick, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing the media said that if anything happens to Mallick then she would lodge an FIR against both BJP and ED.

Mamata even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold the 'cooperative federalism' of the country.

