West Bengal: Mamata Criticises BJP Over Post-Durga Puja Raids, Questions Fairness of Investigations | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government on Thursday for conducting central agency raids at Trinamool Congress (TMC) ministers' houses soon after Durga Puja.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided eight places in Kolkata, including the residences of State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mullick.

Mamata Lashes Out at BJP

"The court has observed that a proper investigation should be done, and there should be evidence before entering anyone's house. I am not quoting anybody; I am only questioning the BJP. Aur kitne ko jail mein bharenge? Sabko jail mein bharke dekho, phir bhi tumko vote nahi milega (How many more will you send to jail? Send everyone to jail, even then, you will not get votes)," said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to uphold the 'cooperative federalism' of the country.

"I have heard that, in the name of investigation, the central agency takes photos of sarees and cosmetics. Balu (Jyotipriya Mullick) is not well, and if anything happens to him, then I will lodge an FIR against both BJP and ED," warned Mamata.

"They (BJP) are pathological liars. I want to ask how many raids are conducted in the houses of BJP leaders and ministers? Elections in five states are nearing, and I saw that an ED summons is sent to the son of Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

LoP slams Mamata

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari countering the claims of Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Chief Minister is 'vocal to guard the thieves'.

Meanwhile, till the time of reporting ED continued to probe Mullick at his residence for over 13 hours.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)