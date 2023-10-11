 West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Quizzed By ED For Over 8 Hours
West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Quizzed By ED For Over 8 Hours

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the central agencies are probing across the country against 'corruption'.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Ruchira Banerjee | File pic

Kolkata:
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, underwent an eight-hour questioning session by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. This interrogation is related to an ongoing investigation into a recruitment scam.

According to sources within the ED, Rujira's statement has been officially recorded.

It's worth noting that the central agency had also summoned Abhishek Banerjee and his parents. While Abhishek's parents did not appear before the agency, they reportedly provided the necessary documents requested by the Enforcement Directorate.

TMC minister Shashi Panja has characterized the central agencies' summons as a political act of 'revenge' by the saffron camp.

'West Bengal is being shown in bad light'

"In recent statements from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, it is evident that they view the CBI and ED as instruments under their control. While these central agencies are conducting investigations nationwide, West Bengal is often portrayed negatively. We perceive this as a politically motivated act aimed at tarnishing the reputation of West Bengal," remarked Panja.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh defended the central agencies' investigations, stating, "These probes are not limited to Bengal; they are taking place across the country to combat corruption. Those involved in corrupt practices will face legal consequences, while those with clean records have nothing to fear," Ghosh emphasized.

