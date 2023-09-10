West Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13

Video Screengrab

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 13.

Taking to X, the TMC national secretary said that coincidentally on the same day there was a coordination committee meeting of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm on the VERY SAME DAY! One can't help but marvel at the TIMIDITY & VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA," wrote Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to be in Spain then seeking for investment for the upcoming BGBS scheduled in November this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)