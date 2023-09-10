 West Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13

Taking to X, the TMC national secretary said that coincidentally, on the same day, there was a coordination committee meeting of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Video Screengrab

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 13.

Taking to X, the TMC national secretary said that coincidentally on the same day there was a coordination committee meeting of opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm on the VERY SAME DAY! One can't help but marvel at the TIMIDITY & VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA," wrote Banerjee.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to be in Spain then seeking for investment for the upcoming BGBS scheduled in November this year.

Read Also
Teacher Recruitment Scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Skip ED Summons Today; Says 'Busy With Jan...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Again On Sept 13

Haryana’s JJP Set To Test Political Waters In Rajasthan

Haryana’s JJP Set To Test Political Waters In Rajasthan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Stuck In India After 'Technical Snag' In His Flight

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Stuck In India After 'Technical Snag' In His Flight

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi Conveyed Strong Concerns To PM Trudeau Over Anti-India...

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: 'PM Modi Conveyed Strong Concerns To PM Trudeau Over Anti-India...

'Those Not In Favour Can...': Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Name Change To...

'Those Not In Favour Can...': Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Controversy Over Proposed Name Change To...