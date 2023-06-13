 Teacher Recruitment Scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Skip ED Summons Today; Says 'Busy With Jan Sanjog Yatra'
Abhishek Banerjee stated that he cannot attend the ED summons due to his ongoing Jan Sanjog Yatra. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on June 16 in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee |

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee will not be able to appear at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata on Tuesday as he is engaged in the ongoing Jan Sanjog Yatra and is unavailable for questioning. The ED had summoned him in connection with the Teacher recruitment scam case.

The agency earlier requested unedited video footage of Abhishek's recent remarks where he expressed his unwillingness to appear before the ED, calling it a waste of time.

Jan Sanjog Yatra and Prior Commitments

Abhishek mentioned that he cannot afford to waste time during these 7 to 8 days, as he will be occupied with preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls after the yatra. He clarified that he will not be available for questioning before the July 8 panchayat polls.

Commitment to Future Appearance

Abhishek assured that he will appear before the agency once the panchayat elections are over. He made it clear that he does not wish to waste several hours of his day attending such summons and highlighted that he is not someone's servant to be at their beck and call.

The TMC MP, who is considered the second-in-command of the party, expressed his belief that the ED summons were an attempt to harass his family and disrupt his outreach to the people.

Reason for ED's Interest

The ED intends to question Abhishek Banerjee regarding a letter written by TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, as per reports from agency officials. The details and implications of this letter are yet to be disclosed.

