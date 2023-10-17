West Bengal: TMC Takes 'Wait and Watch' Approach Amid Nishikant Dubey & Mahua Moitra Controversy

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Kolkata: Amid row between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is TMC is on 'wait and watch' mode over the incident?

According to TMC sources, Moitra is taking necessary steps against Dubey for which the party is 'silent' but is closely monitoring the situation.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that Moitra has taken 'bribes' to raise questions in the House.

Bengal BJP demands immediate probe

However, BJP Bengal wants an immediate probe of the incident.Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that the Privileges Committee should immediate investigate the issue.

"The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha should immediately start the investigation on this issue. It is a serious issue," mentioned Adhikari.

Mahua Moitra controversy

It may be recalled that last year, Moitra got into a controversy over her statement on Goddess Kali and the saffron camp after lodging several complaints against her demanded immediate arrest of Moitra for during Hindu religious sentiments.

TMC however, then said that the party doesn't 'endorse' the comment made by the party's MP. Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that they don't have any problem if the investigation is initiated against the charges brought by Dubey.

"Mahua Moitra has always been vocal against the BJP. We should also keep this in mind. We don't have any problem if probe is initiated," added Chakraborty.

