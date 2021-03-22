'Liar, liar, pants on fire': TMC MP Mahua Moitra hits out at BJP over West Bengal poll manifesto

With mere days left before the multi-phased West Bengal Assembly elections begin, political parties have upped their efforts to woo voters. While the ruling TMC looks to retain the 294 seat Assembly for a third term, the BJP is hoping to make a significant dent the in the political landscape of the eastern state.
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's poll manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, drawing an instant reaction from opposition parties. And while many including Congress leader P Chidambaram reacted to the BJP's promise to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act, TMC MP Mahua Moitra seems to have found many other problems.
The Trinamool Conress lawmaker appears to be creating a series out of the 'myths' in the manifesto, and has thus posted two tweets under the "one a day myth debunking for BJP WB manifesto" collection. "Liar, liar, pants on fire," reads the conclusion for both posts.
"Myth 1: Promises WB tea labour daily wage of ₹350 while BJP Assam govt promised same 5 years ago & STILL has not raised above ₹167/day," read one tweet.
"Myth 2: Promises 33% reservation for women in WB state govt in manifesto when @BJP has STILL not enacted 33% reservation in parliament despite brute majority for 7 yrs. Also not ONE district president in WB BJP is a woman (sic)," contended the second.
It is unclear whether there will be additional posts.
Among other things, the party has promised 33% job reservation will be provided to the women, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Nidhi Scheme, as well as provision of salt at Rs 3 per kg and sugar at Rs 5 per kg.
The BJP has also promised to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the very first year of its Cabinet and has said that would make strong efforts to strengthen border fencing to stop infiltrators, while Rs 10,000 every year for the refugees family for five years will be ensured.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)