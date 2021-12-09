West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee scolds party MP Mahua Moitra, says 'infighting won’t be tolerated'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday scolded party MP Mahua Moitra at an administrative meeting in Nadia.

“Artificial loyalty cannot go on for long. Infighting within the party won’t be tolerated. The party will decide on who will get a ticket to contest the election,” said Mamata.

Incidentally, ahead of the Assembly polls, as TMC district president, Mahua had given the list of probable candidates for Nadia but none of her candidates were given tickets. Following this development, Mahua remained inactive and was not seen frequently during the campaign.

Supporting Mahua, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the ‘insult’ of the TMC supremo was one of the reasons for him to quit Trinamool Congress.

“The administrative meeting is going live and Mahua’s family is also watching the meeting. TMC supremo doesn’t have any sense and always does this. This is one of the reasons why I had left TMC,” said Suvendu.

Slamming Suvendu, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the main reason for Suvendu’s defection was to safeguard him from being arrested over his involvement in the scams.

Further addressing the meeting in Nadia, the Chief Minister once again slammed the Border Security Force (BSF) over their alleged atrocities against the villagers.

“The police in-charges should be more active and should not allow BSF to enter without prior consent. Karimpur is the border between India and Bangladesh and is a couple of kilometers away. The BSF always heckles villagers and this will not be tolerated,” claimed Mamata.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written a letter to Mamata Banerjee over her stance against the BSF.

“Urged @MamataOfficial to urgently revisit directives concerning @BSF_India, including ‘BSF is allowed for 15 km, that too with permission of the police’ being not in sync with law. The stance is potentially alarming for federal polity and national security,” said Dhankhar.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:10 PM IST