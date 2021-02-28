West Bengal: TMC denies allegations of attacking BJP worker and his mother

A Bharatiya Janta Party worker and his aged mother were attacked at his residence in West Bengal. The victim stays in Nimta, North Dumdum and has accused Trinamool Congress Party for carrying out the attack. However as per a report in India Today, the TMC has refuted the allegations.
On Saturday (27th February), BJP worker Gopal Majumdar was attacked by unknown miscreants at his residence in Ward 7 of North Dumdum area. As per the report, the assailants broke down the door of Gopal's house and beat him with the butt of a gun. His 85-year-old mother was also allegedly beaten.
His mother was brutally attacked left with wounds on her face. She said, "they hit me on my head and neck and punched me, they hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."
BJP workers in the neighbouring areas rushed to Gopal's house and an FIR was registered.
The BJP has claimed that several party workers in the area have been attacked earlier.
However, the TMC has denied the allegations. Nirmal Ghosh, Bengal TMC MLA from Panihati Assembly Constituency said that the incident is a domestic matter between family members and has nothing to do with TMC.
The local Trinamool Congress leadership said, "This allegation is completely false. Such incidents have not happened anywhere in North Dumdum. After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nirmal Kundu, the president of our 7th ward, was assassinated. The BJP is trying to take over this ward by bringing in people from outside."
