West Bengal: Three police personnel suspended over death of student leader Anish Khan; LoP Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe

Kolkata: A day after SIT was formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the death of student leader Anish Khan, three police personnel were suspended from Amta police station.

According to Amta police station an Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmal Das, a Constable Jeetendra Hembrom and a civic volunteer Kashinath Bera of Amata police station have been suspended.

“These three people were patrolling outside at night. In order to probe the Anis Khan death issue they are suspended,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the SIT team headed by DIG operations CID Miraz Khaled and Joint CP Barrackpore Drubojyoti De visited deceased student Anish Khan’s residence on Tuesday to take a statement from his father Saalem Khan.

Refusing to comment anything to the SIT, elder brother of Anish, Sabir Khan said that they only ‘believe’ and ‘trust’ CBI probe in the issue.

“Let SIT probe their way but we want CBI probe. My father, me and the entire village want a CBI probe. Chief Minister Mamata didi should instruct the CBI probe immediately,” said Shabir.

Claiming that he doesn’t ‘trust’ police, Anish’s father said, “On one hand the police killed my son and now they are pretending to help us. We will not trust the SIT probe.”

It can be noted that four policemen allegedly entered Anish’s house on Friday night and kept his father on alleged ‘gunpoint’ had pushed him from the terrace.

The SIT team on Tuesday also visited the terrace and the entire periphery of his house amidst protest from the local people.

Political slugfest also started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also demanded a CBI probe over the issue.

“The lower-ranked policemen were suspended just to hide the actual crime done by SP Amta Soumya Roy and Additional SP Indrajit Sarkar. They had only killed Anish. SIT probe won’t bring out the actual culprits only if CBI probe is given the culprits can be punished. I promise to stay with the deceased family if Anish’s father is willing to fight it,” said Adhikari.

Slamming Adhikari, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the state government will punish those who are behind the killing.

“Nobody in the BJP listens to Adhikari. Just to be in the limelight he is giving comments. The TMC government will fight this battle. TMC doesn’t believe in the limelight so we is working by not letting the media be aware of it,” claimed Hakim.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:44 PM IST