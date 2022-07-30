West Bengal: TET job aspirants protest outside Abhishek Banerjee’s office, arrested

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: A day after 2014 TET pass job aspirants started demonstrating outside TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office at Camac street, police on Saturday arrested the protestors to free the place.

According to DC south Akash Meghariya, the protestors were asked to clear the area as that place is a highly secured zone. He also said that after the protestors refused to leave the place, they were arrested.

It may be noted that even while being arrested the protestors sought a couple of minutes of time from Banerjee to speak about their problems.

“We have passed the TET in 2014 and since then we have been deprived of jobs. Those who are not capable have got jobs. For the last eight years we have been struggling,” said the protestors.

After assurance, the TMC national secretary on Friday evening met the protesting SSC job aspirants and assured them of all help, following which the TET passed job aspirants also wanted to meet Banerjee.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the TET protestors should give in writing to Banerjee.

“TMC is sympathetic to their cause. Instead of protesting outside Abhishek Banerjee’s office, they should submit in writing their demands. The matter will be taken care of. Soon they had heard that Banerjee will meet SSC protestors they started protesting outside Banerjee’s office. Things are slowly taking a proper shape,” mentioned Ghosh, adding that those involved in teacher recruitment scam will be punished.