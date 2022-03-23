West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari led BJP delegation visits Birbhum incident site, demands NIA or CBI probe in matter

After a delegation of BJP led by Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday visited Rampurhat in Birbhum where houses were set on fire yesterday, killing eight people, the leader demanded an NIA or CBI probe in the matter.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after visit the site said, "Very unfortunate incident, no words are sufficient to condemn it, Calcutta HC has given directions to Central Forensics."

Demanding a NIA or CBI probe, the BJP leader further claimed that Special Investigation Team (SIT) is a wing of state govt.

"President's Rule is the only way to save our Bengal," Mr Adhikari added.

A day after eight people were charred to death in Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder, the opposition BJP today demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the incident, alleging that attempts were being made to shield the culprits.

"The chief minister is also the home minister of the state. She has failed in discharging her duties as the home minister. She should immediately resign," Adhikari told reporters on his way to Birbhum, along with other legislators of his party.

BJP MP and the party's state vice-president Arjun Singh stated that the CM must take moral responsibility for the incident and step down.

Meanwhile, the TMC, taking a dig at the opposition BJP, said its "members were out on a picnic".

Sharing on Twitter a video of BJP leaders at a sweetmeat shop, he said that "the saffron camp made arrangements for the visit of its members to violence-hit Birbhum, but they are having a picnic on their way to the district".

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:16 PM IST