West Bengal BJP MLAs watch 'The Kashmir Files'; LoP Suvendu Adhikari says 'real patriots should watch this film'

Kolkata: All the BJP MLAs of West Bengal on Tuesday went to watch 'The Kashmir Files' under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

After watching the movie, Suvendu said that the ‘truth’ that was hidden came out through this movie.

“Those who are real patriots should watch this film. The truth behind the Hindu genocide on Hindus in 1990 is depicted clearly in this movie. Every Hindu in India should unite so that no untoward incident further happens,” said Suvendu.

When asked whether he will urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make this movie tax free, LoP said that he will not make such claims and alleged that the Chief Minister only knows ‘appeasement’.

“For BJP it is the country that comes first, then party and then leaders. BJP ruled states have made the movie tax free. Mamata Banerjee knows only appeasement for which she will never make it tax-free,” further claimed the LoP.

Meanwhile, national secretary of BJP youth wing Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has urged New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the movie tax-free.

“I request @ArvindKejriwal ji to make #TheKashmirFiles Tax Free in Delhi,” wrote Bagga.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST