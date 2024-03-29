West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Campaigns For BJP's Basirhat Candidate Rekha Patra Amid Controversy

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari campaigns for party’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, one of the protesters of Sandeshkhali incident.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that not just from a particular community but people across all religions have gathered together to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

“Everyone can vote peacefully this time and if there is any obstruction during voting then we will protest,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Rekha was one of the protesters against suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh who allegedly used to sexually harass women and have land grab charges also against him.

Another BJP MLA belonging to Matua community Subrata Thakur was also present in the road show in favour of Rekha.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, TMC taking to X, slammed Rekha for taking benefit of the state government schemes.

“Caught red-handed!.@BJP4India's MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Smt. @MamataOfficial's schemes while aligning herself with Delhi's JOMIDARS. PM @narendramodi, the next time you call her, don't forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card. It might help you understand how our leader's brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme,” read the post along with the personal details of the BJP Basirhat candidate.

Following this post, Rekha had complained to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and also to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against TMCs Tamluk candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya for sharing her personal details.

Talking to the media, Rekha said that the schemes which are run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are for ‘everyone’.

“Our Prime Minister never said that you will have to be in BJP in order to get the benefits of the central schemes. It is open for every citizen,” mentioned Patra.

It is pertinent to mention that Modi had recently called Rekha and called her ‘Shakti Swaroopa’.