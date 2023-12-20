West Bengal: Suvendhu Adhikari Registers 'Grievances' During Surprise Visit To Nabanna, Raises Several Questions Against TMC Govt

Kolkata: With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Delhi discussing fund freeze issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari paid a surprise visit to state secretariat Nabanna.

According to Nabanna sources, Adhikari didn't take any prior permission or appointment and entered the secretariat with three more Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and waited in the visitors room before meeting Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

LoP Suvendhu Adhikari slams TMC

After coming out from the state secretariat, Adhikari said that he came to inform about the allocation of central funds and also how the West Bengal government is allegedly depriving the common people.

"There is section 144 implemented outside Nabanna and because we are law-abiding citizens, only four of our MLAs came here to tell people how this government is depriving them. We want to ask why is Bengal deprived of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana. The health card of this government is not accepted outside this state," said Adhikari.

Taking further dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition mentioned that BJP public representatives are not invited in any administrative programmes.

Adhikari's jibe at CM Mamata

"Recently Mamata Banerjee had given few sops in North Bengal but the BJP representatives were not invited. The one who believes in for the party, of the Party and by the party has no right to speak about democracy. She is depriving people of central schemes, jobs and even DA. She does not have the right to ask for money from the central government," further added Adhikari.

It is pertinent to mention that soon after Adhikari left the secretariat, security was beefed up outside Nabanna.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

After the meeting talking to the media, Mamata said that the Prime Minister has said that officials of both the government will discuss the issue.