West Bengal: BJP raises concerns over Chief Secretary's presence in Mamata-Kejriwal meeting at Nabanna | File photo

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the state secretariat Nabanna, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the presence of Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Diwedi in the meeting and alleged that the state secretariat is being used to 'hatch a political conspiracy' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nabanna unethically used by TMC, LoP alleges

Taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Nabanna, the State Secretariat of WB, was unethically used by the regional TMC Party leader Smt. Mamata Banerjee & @AamAadmiParty leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji yesterday, for hatching political conspiracies against Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. What's disturbing is that the Chief Secretary of WB, Dr. Hari Krishna Dwivedi (IAS), was present at such a political meeting," said Adhikari.

The Leader of the Opposition also sarcastically questioned whether any Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the government of West Bengal and the Government of Delhi.

Mamata to skip Niti Ayog meeting in Delhi

"To the critics or detractors who can't wait to offer your rebuttals, stating what's wrong if 2/3 CMs meet in the State Secretariat, my humble question to you is: If it was a meeting between the CMs: # What was the Order of Business? # Was any Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the WB Govt & the Delhi Govt? Such as: a) The Delhi Govt is going to help the WB Govt in adapting their Liquor Policy? Or... b) The WB Education Dept will train the Education Dept of Delhi on how to conduct the Teacher Recruitment process fairly & honestly?" questioned Adhikari sarcastically.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the Niti Ayog meeting in the national capital.

According to sources in Nabanna, the Chief Minister is likely to send a representative to the meeting.