Nabanna Chalo rally: BJP fact-finding committee submits report, suggests CBI probe

Kolkata/ New Delhi: BJP fact-finding committee who had visited Kolkata to investigate the violence caused during the party’s Nabanna Abhiyan (March towards secretariat) on September 13 submitted their report to BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday.

After submitting the report, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal said that incidents of violence in Bengal should be investigated by the CBI.

The committee in their report mentioned that the probe is not possible by the state police as they are allegedly ‘hand in gloves’ with the state government.

“West Bengal is in a state of anarchy where there is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery, and the state has been unable and unwilling to protect its citizens. Moreover, the state is an active participant in exterminating any meaningful opposition through the abuse of the existing police machinery and furthering suppression and corruption. This entire crisis indicates and reflects a view that the State is in a grip of an autocratic and dictatorial regime. Their actions of outright political persecution and targeted violence and prosecution of political opposition are increasingly reflecting genocidal tendencies and encouraging state-sponsored crimes, read a part of the report.

“On September 14, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee brazenly praised the efforts of police for targeting BJP Karyakartas during Nabanna Chalo march. Moreover, on national TV, Abhishek Banerjee recklessly stated that he would have shot the protestors in their head if he was present at the site, referring to the alleged assault on certain Kolkata police officials.

This very statement of the second-in-command of the TMC party reveals the fascist mindset of their Party as well as the fact that the illegal and brutal use of force by the State police on September 13 had the sanction of the political bosses of the TMC,” further read the 25 pages report.