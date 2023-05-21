West Bengal: Opposition leaders respond as Abhishek Banerjee questions why they are not being probed by central agencies

A day after being questioned by the CBI for over nine hours, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned why opposition leaders allegedly involved in scams were not being summoned by central agencies. In response, opposition leaders stated that they would appear before the agencies if summoned.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh warned that Abhishek Banerjee won't be spared by mentioning Ghosh's name in front of the CBI. Ghosh asserted, "If I'm summoned, I'll speak my mind. Abhishek Banerjee cannot evade mentioning my name."

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty mentioned that if summoned, he would reveal more about the TMC to the agencies.

Chakraborty criticised the TMC, saying, "Despite initiating multiple commissions after coming to power, the TMC failed to take any action. The nephew, Abhishek, should reprimand his aunt, Mamata, for not arresting me. If summoned, we will not resort to legal maneuvers or feign illness. The secret meeting with Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipto Sen is well known to everyone, and if I testify, I will reveal more about the TMC."

It is noteworthy that on Saturday, Banerjee claimed, "The Saradha ponzi scam kingpin has implicated LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, yet the central agency has never questioned them."