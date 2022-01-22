West Bengal: State tourism department to run trams with books and pics of Netaji

Kolkata: Amidst tussle between the centre and state, the state tourism department had planned to decorate two trams with pictures and books of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to celebrate his 125 th birthday.

Talking to the media, TMC MLA Madan Mitra claimed that pictures of works done by Netaji and his books will be showcased in two trams which will move across the city free of cost.

“One of the trams will be stationed at Shyambazar in North Kolkata and the other one will be at Esplanade in Central Kolkata. People can see the pictures and books of Netaji as the tram will run free of cost,” said Mitra.

Slamming the BJP led Central government for not allowing Bengal’s tableau on Republic Day’s parade, Mitra said that if given a chance he would ‘uproot’ the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would install Netaji’s statue.

“Modi doesn’t have the right to insult Netaji. Suddenly he felt like installing Netaji’s statue at India Gate. Amar Jawan Jyoti is the heritage of the country but for BJP they don’t have any sentiments for the martyred people,” further claimed Mitra.

It is pertinent to mention that after being rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘reconsidering’ Bengal’s tableau in R-Day parade. Replying to Mamata’s letter, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that since CPWD is using Netaji’s theme in their tableau for which Bengal’s tableau was rejected.

Meanwhile, state secretariat Nabanna had instructed all the Municipal Corporation of the state to celebrate Netaji’s birthday across the country.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that KMC celebrates Netaji’s birthday as he was the former Mayor and CEO of KMC and also that other Municipal Corporation will also celebrate the birthday of Netaji.

“Nobody can deny the contributions of Netaji in India’s struggle for freedom. The BJP led Central government always finds ways to ridicule Bengal and its contribution. KMC always celebrates Netaji’s birthday as Netaji was former Mayor and CEO of KMC. This year all other civic bodies will also celebrate Netaji's birthday,” claimed Hakim.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST