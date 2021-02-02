West Bengal: Schools for classes 9 to 12 to reopen from February 12

Kolkata: The schools of West Bengal are set to open from February 12. The West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the state government is holding talks with the government schools to reopen from February 12 following the pandemic protocols.

“Class timings and routine will be decided by the school authorities. We will scrutinize them. Following all regulations of the ongoing pandemic we are planning to open the schools from Class 9 to class 12 mainly as the science students are facing problems in holding practical classes. The board exams are scheduled in June and if they don’t hold practical classes then it will be a problem for the students,” mentioned Chatterjee adding that the private schools should also decide on reopening.

Asked about the opening of other classes, to which the West Bengal education minister said that it will be decided later as children till class 8 are too young to get exposed outside the house during the pandemic.

Earlier on January 17, West Bengal Education Minister said, "Schools in West Bengal will reopen at the appropriate time."

Notably, the schools are reopening after ten months of being shut due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Several other states like Jharkhand and Odisha has also reopened schools this month with proper guidelines.