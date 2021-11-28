West Bengal road accident: PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed, Rs 50,000 for injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday under the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. While compensation of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the people who were injured.

Following the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", the PM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also expressed grief over the incident.

"Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time," she tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also expressed her condolences.

At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district late on Saturday night.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:49 PM IST