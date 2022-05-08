West Bengal prepared to tackle load shedding problem despite heat wave

Kolkata: At a time when other states are facing severe load shedding during the heatwave-like situation in their states, West Bengal is able to meet its power demand without any deficit. State average demand is between 9,000 and 9,200 MW and able to meet without any load shedding.

Last week the demand in Kolkata and neighboring areas under CESC was 2,334 MW.

According to a senior official from CESC, there is no shortage of power supply and incidents of load shedding have been curbed in the city and also in the state.

CESC executive director (distribution) Avijit Ghosh said, “We will surpass the previous highest and we are prepared to meet the demand. Usually, the city gets around 13-14 Nor’westers between mid-March and mid-May. Whenever a thunderstorm happens, there is a dip in power consumption but this year it has been extremely hot but we are prepared.”

According to officials of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (WBSEDCL) though there are few incidents of load shedding at some places but overall there is no shortage of power supply.

“We are getting proper coal supply for which there is not much problem. Our Chief Minister had instructed us for uninterrupted services so that no one faces any problem,” said an official of WBSEDCL.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 09:17 PM IST