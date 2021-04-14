West Bengal polls: No TMC, it's BJP this time in Siliguri as large section of people cry foul against Mamata Banerjee

Siliguri: North Bengal’s Siliguri and Jalpaiguri is already painted saffron ahead of the poll results on May 2.

After the results of the last parliament election was announced in May 2019, it was seen that North Bengal, once a strong citadel of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has been majorly saffronised as most the seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Even during the ongoing Assembly polls, a large section of people in Siliguri cried foul against the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee for not keeping her promises.

Though the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) after having fallout with the NDA government had again joined hands with the ruling Trinamool Congress for the Assembly polls, several Gorkhas also refused to vote for the GJM for forming an alliance with TMC.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Promila Thammi, a school teacher in Siliguri stated that the roads near Khoklong area are not repaired despite several requests to the TMC run state government.

“We have electricity problems and water-logging problems. The Chief Minister after coming to power assured that she will develop North Bengal but she didn’t keep any promise. I am not saying that the BJP will develop North Bengal but once chance can be given,” claimed Thammi.

Sital Ghudiya who is a resident of Darjeeling more also claimed that the wave is towards the saffron camp as the BJP has made a host of promises.

“We Nepalis are mostly driven by heart and we would like to give BJP a chance as TMC failed to uplift our status. Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling are major tourist spots and there are places in such important spots where proper drinking water is still a distant dream. I initially thought of GJM but since GJM has allied with TMC we will not vote for GJM either,” claimed Ghudiya and her friends amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Surprising everyone, no sooner these people chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ than everyone around Darjeeling More chanted the slogan and also chanted ‘Namami NaMo’ (Hail Narendra Modi).

Gudhiya friend who didn’t want to name herself stated that she and her relatives are also keeping fast so that BJP wins and also that they have painted their home ‘saffron’.