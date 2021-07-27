West Bengal: Politics erupt between TMC-BJP over death of BJP leader

Kolkata: New war of words started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the sudden death of West Bengal BJP youth wing vice president Raju Sarkar.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya on Tuesday claimed that had the government hospital (where Raju was taken initially) admitted the patient then the leader would have survived.

“The inhuman face of the state government is once again seen as just because Raju was a BJP worker he was denied admission. The doctors have seen that the patient was shrinking despite didn't do anything,” slammed Shamik.

Countering BJP’s claim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP workers only claimed that Raju didn’t respond in their Hastings, Kolkata office after he fell unconscious.

“The BJP is politicizing over death. Raju was not well but had to cope up with the dirty politics of the saffron camp. Now BJP people themselves had taken Raju out from the government hospital to private where he was declared brought dead. Now the BJP is trying to malign TMC as they have no issue,” claimed Kunal.

Meanwhile, Hastings police station started a probe over the sudden death of BJP youth wing vice president Raju Sarkar.

According to police sources, they have collected CCTV footage of the meeting and though the brawl was seen in the video no scene of physical violence was captured in the footage.

However, the mother of the deceased leader urged the police to conduct a proper probe on the death.

It can be recalled that on Monday, after a brawl during a closed door meeting of BJP youth wing at BJP’s election office in Kolkata’s Hastings area, Raju fell ill and Apollo hospital said he was brought dead.