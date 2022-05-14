West Bengal: Political slugfest starts between TMC and BJP after 17-year-old boy killed in bomb explosion

Kolkata: Political slugfest started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party after an incident of bombing took place in Rahara killing a 17-year-old boy.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Bengal is a "gas chamber of democracy".

“The human rights commission, child rights commission should take serious note of the violence happening in Bengal and instead of just summoning the TMC people should arrest those involved behind the violence,” said Adhikari.

Slamming BJP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the violence is ‘planned’ to malign TMC.

“We have seen that suicide of BJP cadre was shown as murder. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reached the spot. Some people are planning violence to conspire against the TMC. An incident had happened and police are probing the incident,” said Ghosh.

A bomb in a steel jar was found from a place behind Rahara police station and a boy died after the blast took place when he touched it.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:39 PM IST