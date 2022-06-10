e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: Police constable opens fire outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata, kills self

Friday, June 10, 2022
article-image

A police constable posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata fired multiple rounds before shooting himself dead today. A woman who was hit in the firing reportedly died.

"The whole incident lasted for around five minutes," Bablu Sheikh, who said he saw the shooting, told news agency PTI.

The police clarified that that it has no connection with Park Circus agitation against Nupur Sharma.

Sharing details on the constable the police said, "Probably the constable was suffering from some sort of depression, we are not sure. After proper confirmation, we can say something."

West Bengal: Police constable opens fire outside Bangladesh High Commission In Kolkata, kills self

