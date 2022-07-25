e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: Police officer, two others injured in explosion inside police station

The blast took place inside the storeroom in Baharampur police station, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

At least three people, including a police officer, were injured when battery stored inside a police station in West Bengal's Murshidabad district exploded on Monday, officials said.

The blast took place inside the storeroom in Baharampur police station, they said.

Sub-inspector Krishnendu Goswami and two civic volunteers suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College, the officials said.

"CCTV footage of the police station is being examined, and the storeroom has been sealed," a senior police officer said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Police officer, two others injured in explosion inside police station

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Watch Video: India dugout erupts in joy after Axar Patel leads Men in Blue to victory in 2nd ODI...

Watch Video: India dugout erupts in joy after Axar Patel leads Men in Blue to victory in 2nd ODI...

4 college-going girl students go missing in Karnataka

4 college-going girl students go missing in Karnataka

BJP IT Cell tweets video of man offering namaz in Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report

BJP IT Cell tweets video of man offering namaz in Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report