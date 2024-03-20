West Bengal Police Not Central Agencies Had Arrested Shahjahan Sheikh: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee praising state police said that ‘not’ the central agencies but the state police had arrested Shahjahan Sheikh.

“Our state police had arrested Shahjahan and Saradha ponzi scam kingpin Sudipto Sen. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn’t do anything. The main accused in Sandeshkhali for sexual harassment on women is on Sibaprasad Sardar and Uttam Hazra but they are not under central agency custody. Why is the CBI and ED not asking for their custody?” questioned Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said that BJP’s goal is to ‘mislead people’. “BJP’s goal is not the safety of women but to mislead people and make attempts to weaken Trinamool Congress’ organisational power. BJP talks about Nari Samman and the safety of women but hasn’t been able to take action against its own MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. But when Mamata Banerjee receives complaints, she puts the accused behind bars. This is the difference between Mamata Banerjee and the BJP,” added Banerjee.

Fresh tension erupted in Sandeshkhali after villagers complained that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers tried to steal bricks brought for government’s work.

“Bricks were kept at a place for building culvert and the TMC workers wanted to take it away. The villagers saw and tried to stop. Then a scuffle broke out and police had to intervene,” said a villager.

Taking a jibe at Banerjee, former CPI (M) MLA of Sandeshkhali Nirapada Sardar said, “For the last one month I have been saying that Shahjahan has been under police security. Abhishek Banerjee’s claim has proven that I was right and when TMC thought of arresting him, he got arrested.”