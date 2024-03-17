Sandeshkhali: CBI Once Again Visits Houses Of Businessmen Close To Shahjahan Sheikh

Shahjahan Sheikh | PTI

Kolkata: CBI once again on Sunday visited the house and brick kiln of businessmen close to suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali.

Bappa Mondal, whose brick kiln the central sleuths have visited is presently in Kolkata. The central agency was seen talking to the workers of the kiln to ascertain the proximity of Mondal with Shahjahan.

The CBI also visited the house of Qutubuddin Sardar, a businessman reportedly close to Shahjahan.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advocates team led by BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal held a camp in Sandeshkhali and was seen hearing and recording the complaints of the local villagers.

Several villagers, especially women, were heard complaining that a few goons said to be from the ruling party had on several occasions vandalized their houses and insulted the women.

In another village people complained against the Gram Panchayat Pradhan for allegedly not giving the workers money for 100 days work and also for Awas Yojana.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Alamgir, brother of Sheikh Shahjahan gets five days CBI custody. After being produced at Basirhat court, the CBI demanded custody of Alamgir following which five days custody was granted by the court.

According to CBI sources, while Sheikh Shahjahan was absconding he was in touch with his brother Alamgir.

It is pertinent to mention that following attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5, Shahjahan was absconding for 55 days before he was nabbed by the state police and following Calcutta High Court’s order Shahjahan was handed over to CBI.