West Bengal: CBI Arrests Shahjahan Sheikh's Brother & 3 Others For Non-Cooperation In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Probe

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

After being quizzed for several hours at Nizam Palace in Kolkata, CBI on Saturday evening had arrested Sheikh Alamgir, one of the brothers of Shahjahan Sheikh along with three others for ‘not’ cooperating in the probe.

The CBI had summoned Alamgir along with three more people to quiz them over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attack incident.

Details of case

It can be recalled that on January 5, ED officers were mobbed by supporters of Shahjahan after they (ED) went to raid suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan’s house over his alleged involvement in multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Notably, On March 13, CBI had issued notice to Alamgir and asked him to be present at their headquarters in Kolkata the next day but Alamgir didn’t turn up.

On the other hand, fresh tension erupted in a place in Sandeshkhali where the villagers burnt tyres protesting for their money in MGNREGA and for Awas Yojana.

At a time when TMC claims that the central government is not giving money, the protesting villagers claimed that the local panchayat Pradhan has taken away their money.